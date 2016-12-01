UPDATE 1-Unipec and Vitol win tender to supply Bangladesh with oil products

* BPC to pay lower premiums than under term arrangements
* BPC shifting away from term contracts to get cheaper rates
* Gas shortages force more fuel imports to generate power
(Adds comparison, details)
DHAKA, Dec 1 China's Unipec and Vitol
have won a tender to supply oil products to
Bangladesh after submitting the most competitive prices.
State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) issued a tender
in October seeking to import 965,000 tonnes of gasoil with a
maximum 0.05 percent sulphur content, 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel
and 120,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil.
"Unipec and Vitol won the tender as they came up with the
most competitive offers," BPC director Mozammel Haq told
Reuters.
He said Unipec would supply all of the gasoil and jet fuel
and Vitol the fuel oil in the first half of the next year.
Unipec, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp, quoted the lowest offers to sell
gasoil at $2.16 and $2.08 a barrel and jet fuel at $2.76 a
barrel. Those prices were premiums over Middle East quotes.
Vitol, the world's largest oil trading house, offered to
supply fuel oil by submitting the lowest offer of a premium of
$15.80 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
BPC started issuing tenders for its long-term contracts in
February after a 15 year hiatus, during which it directly
negotiated with suppliers of fuel products. It wants to move
away from direct deals as part of efforts to buy at cheaper
rates through the international tenders.
It has finalised term contracts with 10 companies for
refined oil product imports in the first half of 2017, mostly at
higher premiums than the tender.
The premium for gasoil for the January to June period under
the term contracts will be $2.30 a barrel and for jet fuel $3
per barrel over Middle East quotes. The premium for fuel oil is
the same level that Vitol offered into the tender.
A shortfall in supplies of natural gas has forced the South
Asian country to burn oil, a costlier option, to generate
electricity.
BPC plans to buy 1.6 million tonnes of gasoil, 200,000
tonnes jet fuel and 200,000 tonnes fuel oil through term
arrangements in the next year, the company officials said.
BPC plans to lower the sulphur content of its gasoil imports
from January 2017, in line with a global trend towards cleaner
fuel.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by David Clarke)