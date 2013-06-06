INSIGHT-Barred by Wal-Mart, Bangladesh suppliers feel left on the shelf

| June 6
June 6 The day after Wal-Mart Stores Inc
published Simco Group's name on its list of banned Bangladesh
suppliers, the garment maker learned it had lost an order from
U.S. retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc for 500,000 pairs of
pajamas.
Khurrum Siddique, Simco's head of operations, thinks this is
no coincidence. He said his factories, named along with dozens
of others on Wal-Mart's "red" list of unauthorized suppliers
first published on May 14, have become pariahs for Western
brands that are trying to play it safe in Bangladesh after a
litany of deadly workplace accidents.
The reputational blow dealt to these businesses exposes a
dilemma for multinationals since the April 24 collapse of a
building outside Dhaka that killed 1,130 people, most of them
low-paid seamstresses. Is it better to sever ties with long-time
suppliers that may pose a safety risk, or stay and try to lift
standards?
"What Wal-Mart is doing at the moment is nothing but saving
its own skin. As a responsible business partner they should stay
with us and help improve working conditions for the safety and
security of workers," said Reaz Bin Mahmood, a vice president of
the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association
(BGMEA). "For so long they made huge profits. Now the time has
come to join friendly hands with us."
Simco's four factories appeared on Wal-Mart's list even
though they had never failed a safety audit in 22 years of
supplying the world's biggest retailer.
Wal-Mart said Simco was banned for unauthorized
sub-contracting of an order to a factory called Tazreen Fashions
where 112 workers died in a fire last year.
Simco said it had subcontracted to Tuba Garments Ltd, which
was an authorized Wal-Mart supplier at the time, but Tuba then
shifted the order from its mother factory to Tazreen. Tuba's
managing director, Delowar Hossain, confirmed in a letter he
gave Siddique to show Wal-Mart that his company had diverted the
work to Tazreen without Simco's knowledge.
Simco says it is being unfairly punished for that lapse.
"This is ... like the parable of the boy who was throwing
stones at a frog not realizing what was a game for him was death
for the frog," said Siddique, adding that Simco was considering
taking legal action against Wal-Mart for "besmirching" the
company's good name.
Wal-Mart, which stepped up factory inspections in response
to the series of deadly accidents, said it was not seeking to
influence the business decisions of any other companies. But
several retailers and brands, including Spain's Inditex SA
, owner of the apparel chain Zara, told Reuters they had
followed up with their own checks of named factories.
Not all buyers have barred factories on the "red" list.
Reuters found last month that an unapproved factory where
Wal-Mart and Inditex inspectors had spotted cracks in the wall
was still making Wrangler shirts for the world's largest apparel
maker, U.S.-based VF Corp.
VF Corp told Reuters its philosophy was to stay and try to
improve working conditions.
"We believe this provides the necessary balance between
providing needed jobs and safeguarding employees," VF said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
'QUESTIONED RELENTLESSLY'
A poor South Asian country, Bangladesh relies on garments
for 80 percent of its exports. Thanks to cheap labor and a
capacity to handle high-volume orders, its industry has enjoyed
a long boom and the country is now second to China in the global
ranking of apparel exporters.
Wal-Mart takes more than 10 percent of Bangladesh's garment
exports currently worth $19 billion a year, according to
officials at the BGMEA industry association, a share that gives
it both clout and influence.
Its Bangladesh operations have become a bigger issue for
shareholders since the deadly building collapse in April, even
though it did not use any of the suppliers based in the complex.
Wal-Mart hosts its annual meeting in its home state of Arkansas
on Friday, and a group of employees and activists raised $8,700
to bring two former factory workers from Bangladesh to help call
attention to labor practices.
Wal-Mart has been the most aggressive in spotlighting
substandard suppliers. In addition to the "red" list published
on its ethical sourcing website, it issued a press release
calling on the Bangladesh government to suspend some factories
where it found safety problems. But it has somewhat softened its
stance after some factory owners raised objections.
It changed the wording on its website to specify that
unauthorized subcontracting was grounds for inclusion on the
list. When asked whether this was in response to Simco's
concerns, Wal-Mart said only that it had updated the language to
add "greater clarity" on the types of violations represented on
the list. ()
It removed the names of about 100 factories that had been
banned before January 2011, and said it would list unauthorized
suppliers on the website for a period of only 24 months,
"recognizing that facilities and practices can change over
time." It also added an email address where factory owners could
lodge complaints if they felt they were named in error.
One of the names removed was Garments Export Village Ltd.
Chairman A.K.M. Badiul Alam said he had decided in 2007 to stop
supplying Wal-Mart and since then the retailer had never
conducted a safety audit of his operations.
"We have been questioned by our international community and
all stakeholders relentlessly, and our goodwill and image are in
threat," Alam wrote to the industry association, objecting to
his company's inclusion on the initial list.
ORDERS HALVED
Last month, Siddique was stunned to learn that an order he
received to make pajamas for J.C. Penney had been canceled.
The news came in an email from the U.S. chain's Chinese
supplier, Wuxi Jin Mao Co Ltd, which said Penney was following
Wal-Mart's unapproved factory list.
"Normally the big retailers in U.S. share such information
with each other," Yang Nan, an executive at Wuxi Jin Mao, wrote
in the email. "JCP, Target, etc will follow Walmart's unapproved
fty (factory) list this time, and suspend these 245 ftys in
Bangladesh for now."
Officials at Wuxi Jin Mao declined to comment.
Penney confirmed that it had suspended Simco as a supplier -
for reasons it would not make public - but said that decision
was taken before it even knew a Wal-Mart register existed.
"To our knowledge, the company (Penney) has never issued a
directive to follow Wal-Mart's suspension list. In fact, we were
not aware of the Wal-Mart list until they posted it online,"
Penney spokeswoman Daphne Avila told Reuters by e-mail.
U.S. discount retailer Target Corp also denied that
it was following the Wal-Mart list.
Simco, which in an ordinary year shipped $12 million to $15
million worth of apparel, has seen its business dwindle to about
half of what it was six months ago. Siddique said the company
had about 1,500 workers at its peak but now employs just 600 and
is on the verge of a complete shutdown.
He and others in Bangladesh say they want Wal-Mart to name
the suppliers they continue to use rather than those they don't.
"We do not want to work for Walmart in future," he wrote in
a cease-and-desist letter to Wal-Mart dated May 17. "But your
putting us on this list and implying it is because of so-called
'electrical, fire, and building safety' issues is not only a
false misrepresentation but will cause us serious financial
damage, because our other customers, American or otherwise, are
following this list."