Swiss franc complicates GE's plan to sell Bank BPH - regulator

WARSAW Jan 19 The surge in the Swiss franc will make it more difficult for General Electric to sell its Polish Bank BPH to a domestic rival, the head of Poland's regulator KNF said on Monday.

"If we were to decide on that today, we would not allow (another Polish bank with a big portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages) to take over BPH," Andrzej Jakubiak told Reuters.

Jakubiak also said that Poland should wait at least three months before taking decisions that could adress the problem of Swiss franc, that unexpectedly rose last week to 4.3 zlotys from 3.6 zlotys.

"I think the period of minimum of three months is needed before markets will get used to living with this situation," he added. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Louise Heavens)
