Indonesia Bank Rakyat invites Cardif, Ageas to bid for insurance unit-sources

HONG KONG/JAKARTA, June 8 Bank Rakyat Indonesia
, the second largest lender by assets, has invited
about six companies including BNP Paribas Cardif and
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc to bid for a 40 percent stake
in its insurance unit, sources said.
The deal could value state-run BRI's insurance unit, BRIngi
Life, at $1 billion-$1.5 billion and grant the buyer access to
one of the fastest growing and most under-insured markets in
Asia.
BRI has also invited other suits including Belgian insurer
Ageas SA, South Korea's Hanwha Life Insurance Co
in a deal that could bring in up to $600 million,
the people familiar with the matter said.
BRI declined to give further details. Last month, it said it
had hired J.P. Morgan to manage the sale, and that the
official bidding process would start next month. BRI expects to
conclude the deal before year-end.
Ageas, BNP Paribas Cardif and Tokio Marine declined to
comment. A Hanwha spokesman said it does not yet have a concrete
plan concerning the asset.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
confidential.
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA, Leigh
Thomas in PARIS,; Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE, Taiga Uranaka in
TOKYO, and Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Reporting by Denny Thomas and
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)