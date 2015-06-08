UPDATE 1-Indonesia Bank Rakyat invites Cardif, Ageas to bid for insurance unit-sources

* The deal could fetch up to $600mln for BRI -sources
* Cardif seen as a strong bidder - sources
* Indonesia is one of the world's most under-insured markets
By Denny Thomas and Fransiska Nangoy
HONG KONG/JAKARTA, June 8 Bank Rakyat Indonesia
(BRI) has invited about six companies including BNP
Paribas Cardif to bid for a 40 percent stake in its
insurance unit, in a deal worth up to $600 million, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The sale by the country's second-largest lender comes amid
high foreign interest in Indonesia's insurance market - one of
the fastest growing and most under-insured markets in Asia - at
a time when many global insurers are battling sluggish growth in
their home markets.
Other firms invited to bid include Japan's Tokio Marine
Holdings Inc, Belgian insurer Ageas SA and
South Korea's Hanwha Life Insurance Co, the sources
said, declining to be identified as the discussions were
confidential.
State-run BRI, BNP Paribas Cardif, Ageas and Tokio Marine
declined to comment on the bidding process. A spokesman for
Hanwha said it does not yet have a concrete plan concerning the
asset.
BRI said last month that it hired JPMorgan to manage
the sale of the stake in its unit, BRIngi Life, adding the
official bidding process would start in July. It expects to
conclude the deal before year-end.
French insurer Cardif is seen as a strong bidder after it
lost out to Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co for a
40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara
Indonesia two years ago, the sources said.
Cardif also has a successful venture with State Bank of
India and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) has a similar
profile to SBI, they added.
While BRIngi Life is small, earning 1.83 trillion rupiah
($140 million) in premium income last year, compared with market
leader Prudential's 26.18 trillion rupiah, a foreign
insurer would be able to quickly ramp up the business leveraging
the parent bank's 50 million customers.
"The BRIngi Life deal will be benchmarked to BNI Life," said
a banker familiar with the sale process. "These businesses are
not very big on their own but people are looking at what they
can achieve."
In addition to Prudential, Allianz and Manulife Financial
are among global insurers that have a large presence in
Indonesia.
Indonesia was Asia's 10th biggest insurance market in 2013
with a total premium income of $18.6 billion, according to data
compiled by Credit Suisse. Life insurance, which accounted for
80 percent of the total, is forecast to grow 13 percent in 2015.
The ratio of life insurance premium to GDP in Indonesia was
just 1.6 percent in 2013, Sigma Re data shows, compared with
11.7 percent in Hong Kong and 8.8 percent in the United Kingdom.
$1 = 13,271 rupiah)
