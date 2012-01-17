UPDATE 1-Bank capital buffers to be revised in March -Bank of Italy source

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
ROME Jan 17 The temporary capital buffers banks are required to set up to bolster their capital positions against sovereign debt exposure will be revised at a European Council meeting in March, a Bank of Italy source said on Tuesday.
The revision will be made once the new European bailout fund is fully operational, a change which is expected to bring down bond yields from their current levels, according to the source.
The measures are designed to strengthen banks' capital positions as the sovereign debt crisis has worsened. They are aimed at ensuring banks can withstand unexpected shocks while keeping adequate levels of capital.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.