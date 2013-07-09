US bank regulators propose 6 pct leverage ratio

| WASHINGTON, July 9
WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
are set to propose a plan that would force the country's largest
banks to hold twice as much equity capital than required by the
global Basel III bank capital standards.
The eight largest banks would be subject to a leverage ratio
of 6 percent, the three regulators said, representing a hard cap
on how much a bank can borrow to fund its business.
Moreover, the eight biggest bank holding companies would be
subject to a 5 percent leverage ratio, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
and the U.S. Federal Reserve said.
Forcing banks to draw more of their funding from equity
capital and rely less on debt has been a key pillar of
regulators' efforts to make banks sturdier after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Many reform advocates favor a leverage ratio because it
measures bank borrowing without allowing banks to weigh the
riskiness of their assets with their own mathematical models, a
system that critics say can easily be gamed.
The global Basel III capital accord, which Europe, Asia and
the United States are simultaneously introducing, requires a
minimum 3 percent leverage ratio.
"A three percent minimum supplementary leverage ratio would
not have appreciably mitigated the growth in leverage ... in the
years preceding the recent crisis," FDIC head Martin Gruenberg
said in prepared remarks.
The OCC also adopted a final rule to introduce the Basel III
capital accord in the United States. The Fed did so last week,
and the FDIC is expected to do so in a meeting later on Tuesday.
The eight banks subject to the rules are JP Morgan Chase &
Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp,
Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and State
Street Corp.