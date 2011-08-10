French banks' CDS weakens further -Markit

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - French banks' credit default swaps continue to widen on Wednesday, led by Societe Generale which is 24% wider on the day, according to Markit.
By 1510 GMT, Societe Generale's five-year CDS was 65bp wider at 334bp, while BNP Paribas' five-year CDS was 35bp wider at 246bp and Credit Agricole's five-year CDS was 23.5bp wider at 265bp, Markit data showed. (Reporting by IFR Markets)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)