瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:53 BJT

BRIEF-Bank Coop says accepts complaint from FINMA

Oct 29 Bank Coop AG :

* Says accepts complaint from FINMA

* Says notes the decision of Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, which complains about the actions of Bank Coop in connection with trading in own shares between Oct. 2009 and May 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
