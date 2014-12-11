版本:
BRIEF-Bank Coop and Nationale Suisse end their partnership

Dec 11 Bank Coop AG :

* Bank Coop and Nationale Suisse end their partnership

* To cancel their sales cooperation in mutual agreement as per Dec. 31

* Reason for this is the merger of Nationale Suisse and Helvetia Source text - bit.ly/1GncofZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
