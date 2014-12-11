BRIEF-Bank Coop and Nationale Suisse end their partnership

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 11 Bank Coop AG :
* Bank Coop and Nationale Suisse end their partnership
* To cancel their sales cooperation in mutual agreement as per Dec. 31
* Reason for this is the merger of Nationale Suisse and Helvetia Source text - bit.ly/1GncofZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.