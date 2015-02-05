BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2014 net result up to CHF 80.5 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 5 Bank Coop AG :
* Says FY 2014 operating income remained stable at 244 million Swiss francs ($264.21 million)
* Says extraordinary income increase annual profits to 80.5 million Swiss francs ($87.17 million) in FY 2014
* Says board of directors will propose to AGM in 2015 as in previous years, a dividend of 1.80 Swiss francs (gross) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle