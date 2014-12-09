MOVES-Bank Danamon Indonesia names Sng Seow Wah president director

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk appointed Sng Seow Wah president director.
Wah will replace Henry Ho, who will retire after five years in the role, the Indonesian bank said.
Wah joins from Alliance Bank Malaysia, where he was the group chief executive.
Bank Danamon also appointed Muliadi Rahardja vice president director. Rahardja, who has been with the bank since 1989, is a member of its board of directors. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: