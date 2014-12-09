MOVES-Bank Danamon Indonesia names Sng Seow Wah president director

Dec 9 PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk appointed Sng Seow Wah president director.

Wah will replace Henry Ho, who will retire after five years in the role, the Indonesian bank said.

Wah joins from Alliance Bank Malaysia, where he was the group chief executive.

Bank Danamon also appointed Muliadi Rahardja vice president director. Rahardja, who has been with the bank since 1989, is a member of its board of directors. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)