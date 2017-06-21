Israeli credit card firm Isracard names outgoing Teva CFO as chairman

TEL AVIV, June 21 Israel's biggest credit card
company Isracard on Wednesday named Eyal Desheh, the outgoing
chief financial officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, as its new chairman.
Teva in April said Desheh would step down at
end-June after nearly a decade in the job, the second top
official to resign from the Israel-based company this year.
Isracard is a unit of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's
largest lender. A new regulation requires that Hapoalim and top
rival Leumi sell off their credit card units in the
coming years.
Teva was left without a permanent chief executive in
February after Erez Vigodman stepped down, leaving new
management to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic
drugmaker after a series of missteps. Then chairman Yitzhak
Peterburg replaced Vigodman on a temporary basis.
At Isracard Desheh replaces Ronen Stein, deputy CEO of
Hapoalim. Under new rules, a manager at the credit card
companies cannot also serve as a member of board of management
at a bank.
Desheh served as deputy CFO at Teva from 1989 to 1996 before
becoming CFO of Scitex and then Check Point Software
Technologies. He returned as Teva's CFO in 2008 and was acting
CEO from October 2013 to February 2014.
Michael McClellan has been named interim CFO at Teva, where
for the last two years he was CFO of Teva's speciality medicines
division.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and David
Evans)