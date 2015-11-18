Banque Heritage to take on client assets from Bank Hottinger

ZURICH Nov 18 Switzerland's Banque Heritage
said on Wednesday it would take on client assets from wealth
manager Bank Hottinger, which regulators put into bankruptcy
last month.
The agreement is expected to be among a host of deals and
closures in the Swiss banking industry, as an international
crackdown on tax avoidance and costly regulation put pressure on
banks, many of whom had relied on Switzerland's bank secrecy
rules.
Consultancy KPMG has estimated the number of Swiss private
banks will fall to fewer than 100 in the next three years from
around 130 now.
Geneva-based Banque Heritage will take on guaranteed
deposits of up to 100,000 Swiss francs ($98,678) as well as
assets held at the bank, part of efforts to boost its presence
in emerging markets, Europe and the Middle East.
It did not disclose the value of the transaction.
This follows Banque Heritage's purchase in February of
client assets from British bank Standard Chartered.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA said in October it had
initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Zurich-based Bank
Hottinger, which was founded in 1786.
($1 = 1.0134 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)