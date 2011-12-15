版本:
2011年 12月 15日

Bank of Tokyo-M'bishi UFJ: support for Olympus unchanged

TOKYO Dec 15 Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ, the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will keep its support for Olympus Corp unchanged, Japan banking lobby head Katsunori Nagayasu said on Thursday.

Nagayasu, who serves as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, is also president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank by assets.

MUFG, along with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is one of the main lenders to Olympus, which is embroiled in an accounting scandal. MUFG is also among the Olympus's top shareholders, with a 7.6 percent stake.

