Leumi to write off 250 mln shekels in 2014 for Israel Corp

BRIEF-Altius Minerals appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board
* Altius appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV Jan 27 Bank Leumi estimated on Tuesday that a $400 million deduction to be taken by conglomerate Israel Corp in its 2014 financial results would lower the bank's annual net profit by about 250 million shekels ($63 million).
Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, owns 18 percent of Israel Corp. The Israeli conglomerate said its 2014 profit would be cut by $400 million following the spin-off of some its assets into a new company called Kenon Holdings earlier this month.
"This is only a preliminary estimate ... and there could be a significant change between the preliminary estimate and the final amount calculated," Leumi said in a statement.
Leumi will report its fourth quarter 2014 results in March. ($1 = 3.9569 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.