Israeli banks Leumi and Discount to sell small European units

JERUSALEM Nov 24 Two of Israel's largest banks
said on Tuesday they were selling stakes in small European
units.
Israel Discount Bank, the country's third-largest
lender, signed a deal to sell the operations of its Swiss unit
to Hyposwiss Private Bank Geneve for 10.9 million Swiss francs
($10.7 million).
Discount said the sale of its Swiss subsidiary, which
manages 1.35 billion francs in assets, is part of its strategy
to focus its international operations on the United States. It
recently sold its unit in Latin America and closed a branch in
London.
Separately, Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank,
said it was selling the assets of its subsidiary in Luxembourg
to Banque J. Safra Sarasin for $3.5 million.
Both banks said the deals are subject to regulatory
approvals and that they do not expect them to have a significant
impact on their finances.
($1 = 1.0181 Swiss francs)
