2017年 1月 25日

Israel's Bank Leumi trims stake in Kenon Holdings to 2.3 percent

JERUSALEM, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.

* Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, still owns 2.3 percent of Kenon.

* It said the transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on the bank's financial results.($1 = 3.785 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
