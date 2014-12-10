Israel's Leumi sees 1.4 bln shekel U.S. tax settlement by mid-Jan

JERUSALEM Dec 10 Leumi, Israel's second largest bank, expects to pay an estimated 1.4 billion shekels ($355 million) to settle a U.S. tax evasion investigation, its chief legal advisor said on Wednesday.

The process is expected to be completed, if not by the end of this year, then by the middle of January 2015, Hanan Friedman told parliament's economics committee, according to a statement from the committee.

A source told Reuters last week that Leumi would likely pay $270 million to the U.S. government and another $130 million to New York State's Department of Financial Services.

($1 = 3.9464 shekels)