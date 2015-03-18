Bank Leumi sells 310 mln shekels worth of Mobileye shares

TEL AVIV, March 18 Bank Leumi,
Israel's second-largest lender, said on Wednesday it sold 310
million shekels ($77 million) worth of shares in Mobileye
, a maker of vision software for vehicle cameras.
It will record a pre-tax capital gain of 290 million shekels
for the first quarter.
Mobileye said on Tuesday that insiders sold 17.1 million
shares at $41.75 each in a secondary offering, well above July's
initial public offering price of $25. Though Mobileye has not
disclosed the sellers, Goldman Sachs' investment arm was
understood to be the major seller.
Leumi said this sale follows a 143 million shekel gain the
bank posted in its third quarter 2014 results from the sale of
Mobileye shares.
Mobileye's shares closed at $43.43 on Tuesday, up 2.3
percent.
($1 = 4.0121 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)