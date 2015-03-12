Leumi Partners, Stifel team up on Israeli investment banking

TEL AVIV, March 12 Leumi Partners and Stifel
Investment Banking have teamed up to provide investment banking
services in Israel, aiming to capture a large share of the
country's booming high-tech business.
Stifel, a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, said
the partnership will enable it take a more prominent role in
Israel. Leumi Partners, the investment banking arm of Israel's
second-biggest bank, Leumi, is looking to offer
services overseas.
The partnership has already landed its first deal -- the
government's privatisation of Israel Military Industries (IMI),
developer of the Uzi submachine gun and other arms and
ammunition.
"We could have gone on doing a couple of deals here every
year but we wanted a market leadership role," Steven Levy,
Stifel's managing director for mergers and acquisitions, told a
news conference on Thursday.
A couple of the more high-profile initial public offerings
Stifel handled were SodaStream International's in 2010
and CaesarStone Sdot-Yam's IPO in 2012.
Yaron Bloch, chief executive of Leumi Partners, said many of
its investment banking clients, particularly in high tech, have
most of their activities abroad, where it is difficult for the
Israeli bank to provide full services.
Leumi sought to partner with an investment bank focused on
small and mid-cap markets, which are most relevant to Israeli
companies.
"This is not just for Israeli companies looking for targets
overseas but also international companies tapping into the
Israeli market or looking for buyout targets," Bloch said.
"A lot of Israeli companies are becoming acquisition targets
for foreign companies."
Levy said the sale of IMI was more complex than a typical
company sale as it is being done through a public tender. Leumi
and Stifel will soon reach out to potential buyers who have
indicated interest.
"There are some surprising names," he said, adding the goal
was to complete the sale of IMI by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)