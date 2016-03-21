Canada's Scotiabank ex-CEO Ritchie dies at 88

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, said its former chief executive Cedric Ritchie, aged 88, died on Monday.
Ritchie, who was a director at the bank, was the chief executive and chairman of Scotiabank from 1974 to 1995.
Scotiabank, in first week of March, said that it has set aside more funds to cover bad loans in the oil and gas sector and warned of worse to come as the slump in crude prices hurts its energy clients.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.