Scotiabank to sell Roynat unit's lease finance business

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia said it would sell Roynat Lease Finance, a unit of its subsidiary Roynat Inc, to Meridian Credit Union Ltd.
Reuters, citing sources, reported in January that Scotiabank was in talks to sell C$1 billion ($715 million) worth of assets within Roynat, which it acquired about 20 years ago.
Scotiabank, Canada's No.3 lender, did not provide the financial details of the sale.
"Our Roynat business is focused on lending to mid-market companies to propel their growth and this lease finance business is not core to that offering," Roynat President Phil Armstrong said in a statement. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.