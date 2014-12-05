版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Scotiabank still targeting medium-term EPS growth of 5-10 pct

Dec 5 Bank of Nova Scotia CEO says still targeting medium-term earnings per share growth of 5 to 10 percent and 15 to 18 percent return on equity Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Hodgson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐