Scotiabank expects to set aside more funds for bad energy loans

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
TORONTO, March 1 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, expects to set aside more funds for loans that turn sour in the energy sector, Chief Executive Brian Porter told analysts on Tuesday.
Scotiabank, as it is known, reported a stronger-than-expected profit, helped by growth in its international banking business, but also raised provisions for bad loans in the oil and gas sector.
"We expect there to be additional provisions for some of our loans in the energy sector," Porter said on a conference call. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.