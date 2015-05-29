版本:
Scotiabank second-quarter profit tops estimates, to buy back shares

TORONTO May 29 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a quarterly profit that came in ahead of market expectations on Friday, supported by gains in its global banking and markets division, and said it planned to buy back shares.

Net income in the second quarter ended April 30 was C$1.8 billion, or C$1.42 per share, compared with C$1.8 billion, or C$1.39 per share, a year ago. Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.43.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.39 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak. Editing by Jane Merriman)

