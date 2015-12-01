Scotiabank fourth-quarter profit rises on asset growth

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 1 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, reported a higher quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Tuesday, driven by robust asset growth and a benefit from favorable foreign exchange moves.
Net income for the quarter ended October 31 was C$1.84 billion, or C$1.45 per share, compared with C$1.44 billion, or C$1.10 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.43 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: