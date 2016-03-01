Scotiabank posts higher quarterly profit

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank, reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by growth in its international banking business.
The lender, known as Scotiabank, said net income in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 was C$1.81 billion ($1.34 billion), or C$1.43 per share, compared with C$1.73 billion, or C$1.35 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.