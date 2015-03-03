Scotiabank's profit rises marginally, dividend raised

March 3 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender, reported a marginal rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by its global banking & markets unit.

The lender, known as Scotiabank, said net income rose to C$1.73 billion ($1.38 billion), or C$1.35 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$1.71 billion, or C$1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Scotiabank raised its quarterly dividend to 68 Canadian cents per share from 66 Canadian cents.

($1 = C$1.2525) ($1 = 1.2520 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)