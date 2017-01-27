Scotiabank seeks advantage over rivals with new fintech space

| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on
Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as
blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position
itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
Shawn Rose, Scotiabank's executive vice president of digital
banking, said the move would support the bank's aim of becoming
a leader in financial technology and was, in part, a response to
growing competition from both mainstream banks and fintech
startups.
Canada's largest banks are investing hundreds of millions of
dollars in new technology as they adapt to a transformational
increase in customers banking online rather than branches where
transactions have significantly declined.
"It's accelerating, that competitive fear," said Rose, who
joined the bank six months ago to help develop its digital
operations. "We don't want to lose a day. It's critical. The
people we hire, they need a place to establish these routines."
Scotiabank has opened similar hubs in Mexico, Peru, Chile
and Columbia (Pacific Alliance), which it has identified as key
markets as it looks to diversify from Canada, where growth has
been held back by a sluggish economy.
"It's potentially more important for us to do this at the
Pacific Alliance ... These Pacific Alliance countries are
outpacing the mothership."
The bank demonstrated projects including a payment system
that combines blockchain, which underpins digital currencies
like bitcoin, with biometric scanning to recognize an employee.
A quick hand swipe through a scanner allows staff within the new
facility to pay for food and beverages in the cafeteria without
using a bank card, cash or a device.
Rose said the bank is the process of filing a patent for
that particular technology.
Scotiabank also showed how it could apply artificial
intelligence through a "chatbot" that interacts with customers
to help them meet financial goals like saving for special
purchases.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)