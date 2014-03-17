BofA names new head of global insurance investment banking

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
LONDON, March 17 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed a new head of global insurance investment banking, poaching Kevin McLoughlin from rival Citigroup.
The bank said in an internal memo on Monday that McLoughlin will be based in London and report to co-heads of Global Financial Institutions Investment Banking, Jim O'Neil and Bill Egan.
"He will be an important addition to our senior management team in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)," the memo said.
BofA added McLoughlin has worked in the industry for more than 25 years, and was also head of global insurance at Citi.
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.