Bank of America to cut fewer than 5 pct of jobs at two units - Bloomberg

March 19 Bank of America Corp is laying
off workers at its global trading and investment banking
divisions, Bloomberg reported quoting three people with direct
knowledge of the decision.
The job cuts would affect less than five percent of
employees at the two units, with some staff members volunteering
to leave the company, Bloomberg said.
The bank's head of U.S. investment-grade industrials
trading, Thomas Skove, was among those asked to leave, Bloomberg
reported citing two of the people.
Bank of America hired Jon Klein from Credit Suisse Group AG
this month as a managing director in investment-grade
trading, Bloomberg said quoting people with knowledge of the
move.
Bank of America could not be reached for comment outside
normal business hours.
