UPDATE 1-Bank of America to cut Asia investment banking jobs-sources

* Some client coverage, deals bankers will go
* Cuts to begin this week in HK, Singapore and Japan
* Goldman to trim 30 pct Asia staff - Reuters report
(Adds details, context about banking jobs cuts in Asia)
By Saeed Azhar, Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 26 Bank of America
is set to cut about two dozen investment banking jobs in
Asia, including some top dealmakers, sources told Reuters, as a
slowdown forces western banks to cut costs.
The job cut plan comes after Reuters reported on Friday that
Goldman Sachs is planning to cut almost 30 percent of its
300 investment banking jobs in Asia outside Japan, in response
to a fall in activity in the region.
Some bankers handling client coverage and deals will be made
redundant, starting this week, with cuts expected in Hong Kong,
Singapore and Japan, BofA's big centres in Asia, the sources
said, adding that the total number has not been finalised.
Bank of America's cuts will account for a small portion of
its total Asia corporate and investment banking staff, and are
part of an annual cost trimming, one of the sources said.
A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Bank of America, which last
year posted a roughly 3 percent drop in its Asia net income,
declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as
the information is not public.
The latest cuts in Asia come against the backdrop of a tough
dealmaking environment as well as a slowdown in major economies
including in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. The banks' business
has also been eroded by local competitors.
Bank of America is on track to post higher third quarter
revenues in its investment banking business compared to the
second quarter, its investment banking head Christian Meissner
said at an industry event earlier this month.
However, the bank was gaining market share in most regions
except for Asia Pacific, he said.
In July, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan announced a
new expense target of $53 billion for 2018, $3.3 billion less
than its total expenses over the past four quarters.
The new target came after years of working through a
sweeping cost-cutting project dubbed "New BAC" and an ongoing
efficiency initiative called "Simplify and Improve."
Besides Bank of America and Goldman, many western banks have
announced plans to scale down their operations in Asia in the
past year, as they grapple with slowing revenue growth and
higher operating costs in the region.
Barclays said in January that it would cut about
1,000 staff in its investment bank operations worldwide, with
the bulk in Asia, while Societe Generale decided to
close its equities research desk in India.
Other European banks including BNP Paribas and
Deutsche Bank are expected to scale back operations
in non-core Asian markets while last year Asia-focused Standard
Chartered shut down its equities franchise.
The value of announced M&A deals for Asia-Pacific companies,
excluding Japanese firms, fell 17.7 percent to $553 billion in
the first half, while share offerings in the region sank nearly
60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)