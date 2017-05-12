MOVES-Bank of America Asia Pacific M&A head plans to leave - source

HONG KONG May 12 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Corp's Asia Pacific head of mergers and acquisitions,
Stephen Gore, plans to leave after a five-year stint at the Wall
Street bank, a person with knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
Gore joined Bank of America in 2012 after working with UBS
Group AG for 19 years. Gore headed the Swiss bank's
financial sponsors coverage in Asia from 2007 to April 2009,
when he took over as its Asia M&A head.
A Bank of America spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to
comment, while Gore did not immediately respond to an emailed
request for comment.
Separately, Mark Schwille, a Hong Kong-based managing
director in the investment banking team of Morgan Stanley
is leaving the bank and is expected to join Bank of America,
another person said.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed that Schwille was
leaving the bank. It was not immediately clear if Schwille would
replace Gore at Bank of America. Bloomberg first reported the
moves.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)