UPDATE 1-Bank of America-Merrill's Asia global markets head quits - note

(Adds background on Loh, comment from SGX)
SINGAPORE, March 2 Loh Boon Chye, head of
Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said, more than
two years after joining the U.S. bank from Deutsche Bank.
Loh's sudden departure came after his name was mentioned as
one of the potential successors for outgoing Singapore Exchange
Chief Executive Magnus Bocker in an article by
Singapore's Straits Times newspaper last week.
Singapore Exchange did not respond to a request for comment.
Loh, who was also country executive for Singapore and
Southeast Asia, plans to take a break before deciding on his
next endeavour, according to BAML's internal note seen by
Reuters said.
"Since joining in 2012, Boon Chye has helped build the
global markets franchise across the region to the leading
position we enjoy today, driving a strategy that has increased
our market share and deepened our client penetration," the note
said.
Chris Gammons had been appointed country executive for
Singapore and Southeast Asia for the U.S. bank, the note said.
Loh joined BAML in late 2012 from Deutsche Bank, where he
worked for 17 years until leaving the German lender in March.
Loh's appointment then marked the first time BAML's global
markets Asia business was being managed by a single leader.
Known for his close ties with the financial institutions of
his home country, Loh began his career as an investment officer
at the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 1989 and was a
non-independent director of the Singapore Exchange from 2004 to
2012.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Susan Thomas)