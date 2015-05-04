Bank of America plans vote on change allowing CEO to be chairman

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
NEW YORK May 4 Bank of America Corp plans to hold a shareholder vote on the change the board made to company bylaws in October to allow CEO Brian Moynihan to also be chairman.
The vote, to be held no later than 2016, is in response to comments from shareholders since the board made the change on its own, according to a letter sent to shareholders on Monday by Moynihan and Jack Bovender, the lead independent director on the board. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends