UPDATE 1-ISS urges shareholders vote to strip BofA CEO Moynihan of chairman title

BOSTON, Sept 4 Proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services on Friday recommended Bank of America
shareholders vote to strip Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan of his additional title of chairman, joining a chorus
of critics ahead of a Sept. 22 shareholder meeting on the
matter.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, which named
Moynihan chairman in 2014, has been criticized by shareholders
for ignoring their will after their 2009 vote to require an
independent chairman.
ISS in its report backed that view, writing that "The
board's unilateral nullification of an independent chairman
requirement in the company's bylaws suggests that stronger
independent board leadership is necessary."
Shareholders, ISS wrote, "might benefit from the strongest
form of independent oversight as the company continues to
address operational and performance issues."
Technically, investors will vote on whether to ratify bylaw
changes to allow the bank to have a "lead independent director"
when the chairman is not independent, its current board
structure.
Bank of America has argued the changes give it more
flexibility to determine the best leadership structure, and that
its governance practices have changed dramatically since the
2009 vote during the financial crisis.
In its proxy materials the bank said if a majority of votes
cast at the meeting oppose the bylaw changes, it will move back
to having an independent chairman, effectively making the vote a
test of whether to let Moynihan keep the chairmanship.
Rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis has also recommended that
investors vote against ratifying the bylaw changes.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)