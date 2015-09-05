UPDATE 2-ISS urges shareholders vote to strip BofA CEO Moynihan of chairman title

(Adds bank comment, details from ISS report, investor views,
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 4 Proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services on Friday recommended Bank of America Corp
shareholders vote to strip Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan of his additional title of chairman, joining a chorus
of critics ahead of a Sept. 22 shareholder meeting on the
matter.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, which named
Moynihan chairman in 2014, has been criticized by shareholders
for ignoring their will after their 2009 vote to require an
independent chair. Charles Holliday held that post since then
until 2014.
ISS in its report backed that view, writing that "The
board's unilateral nullification of an independent chairman
requirement in the company's bylaws suggests that stronger
independent board leadership is necessary."
In the sternly worded report, ISS said shareholders "might
benefit from the strongest form of independent oversight as the
company continues to address operational and performance
issues." The bank's share price has hardly risen under Moynihan
and it has had problems meeting regulators' stress tests, ISS
wrote.
Technically, investors will vote on whether to ratify bylaw
changes to allow the bank to have a "lead independent director"
when the chairman is not independent, its current board
structure.
Bank of America has argued the changes give it more
flexibility to determine the best leadership structure, and that
its governance practices have changed dramatically since the
2009 vote during the financial crisis.
In its proxy materials the bank said if a majority of votes
cast at the meeting oppose the bylaw changes, it will move back
to having an independent chairman, effectively making the vote a
test of whether to let Moynihan keep the chairmanship.
Rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis has also recommended that
investors vote against ratifying the bylaw changes. In addition
two large pension funds have opposed the bylaw amendments, the
California Public Employees' Retirement System and the
California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Asked about the ISS recommendation, Bank of America
spokesman Lawrence Grayson said the bank is only asking "for the
same flexibility that 97 percent of the S&P 500 already have in
determining its leadership structure."
Grayson added that "the board recognizes and respects that
some have a fixed view on board leadership structure and others
hold differing views, which is why the board committed to
putting it to a vote."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)