CORRECTED-BofA chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike

(Corrects to show Moynihan's 2015 compensation rose to $16
million, not $14.5 million, and the increase was 23 percent not
11.5 percent. His equity award for 2015 was $14.5 million, not
$13 million)
By Dan Freed
Feb 12 Bank of America Corp raised
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's
compensation by 23 percent in 2015, a year the bank more than
doubled its profits.
Moynihan's total compensation was $16 million, up from $13
million for 2014. The 2015 figure includes a $14.5 million
stock-based award, compared to $11.5 million for 2014.
