CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BofA chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike

(Corrects to show Moynihan's 2015 compensation rose to $16
million, not $14.5 million, and the increase was 23 percent not
11.5 percent. His equity award for 2015 was $14.5 million, not
$13 million)
By Dan Freed
Feb 12 Bank of America Corp raised
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's
compensation by 23 percent in 2015, a year the bank more than
doubled its profits.
Moynihan's total compensation was $16 million, up from $13
milliion for 2014. The 2015 figure includes a $14.5 million
stock-based award, compared to $11.5 million for 2014.
Consistent with previous years, Moynihan did not receive a cash
bonus.
Half of Moynihan's stock-based compensation is tied to Bank
of America meeting certain performance targets. One of the
targets would require Bank of America to earn $50.4 billion over
the three-year performance period, assuming the bank had the
same $2.14 trillion in assets it had at the end of 2015.
Bank of America earned $15.89 billion in 2015, up from $4.83
billion in 2014 and $11.43 billion in 2013. Earnings in 2014
were weighed down by $10 billion in legal expenses.
In contrast to Moynihan's pay package, JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon's 2015 compensation
increased by 35 percent to $27 million.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)