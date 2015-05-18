Ex-Bank of America executive gets 26 months in prison for muni bond scheme

May 18 A former Bank of America Corp
executive was sentenced to 2 years and two months in prison on
Monday after pleading guilty to participating in a scheme to
defraud cities and towns by rigging bids to invest municipal
bond proceeds.
Phillip Murphy, 57, the former managing director of Bank of
America's municipal derivatives products desk, was the last of
17 convicted defendants to be sentenced in a case spilling out
of a broad bid-rigging investigation involving the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market.
The investigation resulted in five banks agreeing to pay
$743 million to settle with federal and state authorities,
including Bank of America, which reached a $137.3 million deal
in 2010.
The U.S. Justice Department said Murphy conspired with
brokerage CDR Financial Products and others to increase the
quantity and profitability of investment and other municipal
finance contacts awarded to Bank of America.
Prosecutors said Murphy won investment contracts thanks to
the Beverly Hills, California-based CDR's manipulation of the
bidding process to obtain losing bids from other banks.
In exchange, Murphy submitted intentionally losing bids for
investment contracts and occasionally enabled CDR to receive
kickbacks, prosecutors said.
Murphy was indicted in July 2012. On the eve of trial, he
pleaded guilty in February 2014 to two counts of conspiracy and
one count of wire fraud.
CDR founder David Rubin, who cooperated with authorities,
was sentenced in 2014 to two years of probation and ordered to
pay up to $5.65 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud and
conspiracy.
The case is U.S. v. Murphy, U.S. District Court, Western
District of North Carolina, No. 12-cr-00235.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)