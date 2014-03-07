Debt veteran Paul Richards retires from BofAML

BRIEF-Twin Disc Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Twin Disc Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Debt market veteran Paul Richards has retired from Bank of America Merrill Lynch after a 28-year career at the firm.
Richards' last role was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets alongside Fernando Vicario.
He is replaced by Marc Tempelman, who was co-head of financial institutions corporate and investment banking, EMEA.
* Seattle Genetics terminates license agreement with Immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk