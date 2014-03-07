版本:
Debt veteran Paul Richards retires from BofAML

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Debt market veteran Paul Richards has retired from Bank of America Merrill Lynch after a 28-year career at the firm.

Richards' last role was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets alongside Fernando Vicario.

He is replaced by Marc Tempelman, who was co-head of financial institutions corporate and investment banking, EMEA.
