UPDATE 1-Debt veteran Paul Richards retires from BofAML

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Paul Richards has retired from Bank of America Merrill Lynch after a 28-year career at the firm during which he held a number of senior debt positions, the bank said.

Richards' last role was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets alongside Fernando Vicario but prior to that he ran debt origination for the region. Before that he was head of debt syndicate. He started at Merrill Lynch in 1986 where he was trading fixed income products.

The firm has made a series of promotions to fill the gap left after the retirement of Richards and Giles Hutson.

Richards is replaced by co-head of financial institutions corporate and investment banking, EMEA, Marc Tempelman, who moves back to a capital markets desk. Tempelman's previous job was head of FIG DCM. Michael Frieser will lead financial institutions investment banking in EMEA alone.

Head of syndicate, Jeff Tannenbaum, is given additional responsibility as head of DCM origination, reporting to Tempelman and Vicario. Giles Hutson retired a week ago as head of debt capital markets for Continental Europe.