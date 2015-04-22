UK watchdog fines BoA's Merrill Lynch $20 million for reporting failures

LONDON, April 22 Britain's markets regulator has fined Bank of America Merrill Lynch a record 13.2 million pounds ($20 million) for failing to report transactions properly over a seven year period.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that Bank of America's Merrill Lynch International arm incorrectly reported 35 million transactions and failed to report another 121,387 transactions between November 2007 and November 2014.

The fine, the FCA's highest for transaction reporting failures, follows a private warning to the bank in 2002 and a fine of 150,000 pounds in 2006.

"Accurate and timely reporting of transactions is crucial for us to perform effective surveillance for insider trading and market manipulation in support of our objective to ensure that markets work well and with integrity," Georgina Philippou, FCA acting director of enforcement, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6663 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)