UPDATE 1-FDIC boosts claim against Bank of America in payment dispute

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
(Adds details on dispute; parties' responses)
By Dan Freed
May 2 A U.S. banking regulator has more than doubled its claim against Bank of America Corp in a dispute over deposit insurance and interest, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said Bank of America owes it more than $1.1 billion, arguing that the second-largest U.S. bank was underestimating the potential cost of a failure among its trading partners.
The FDIC's new claim, filed on April 10 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, follows an original demand for $542 million made in January. At that time, the FDIC contended that Bank of America's underpayments exceeded $1 billion, and reserved the right to amend its complaint.
Bank of America, which is contesting the notion that it must pay additional sums, believes it is compliant with FDIC rules, spokesman Lawrence Grayson said in a statement.
In its claims, the FDIC said Bank of America previously understated its "counterparty risk," or the danger that trading partners could fail, thus rendering them unable to repay obligations and threatening Bank of America's own financial health.
An FDIC spokeswoman declined to comment.
The regulator charges banks a fee to protect customer deposits. The biggest U.S. lenders must pay more for that protection. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.