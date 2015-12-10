UPDATE 2-Bank of America's new capital plan gets approval from Fed

(Adds background in paragraph 4)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 Bank of America has
produced a satisfactory update of its capital plan, the Federal
Reserve announced on Thursday, saying the U.S. bank had made
progress strengthening its "loss and revenue modeling practices
and its internal controls."
In March, Bank of America passed the Fed's annual "stress
test" of its health and ability to withstand a major financial
crisis, but the central bank asked it to file its plan again and
address "certain deficiencies in its capital planning
processes."
The bank must continue to make steady progress toward sound
risk-management and planning on a level with "the size and
complexity of its operations and systemic importance," the Fed
said on Thursday.
The Fed's annual evaulations, known as stress tests, started
in 2009 when many of the largest U.S. banks were struggling to
repay taxpayer bailout funds they took after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers a year earlier. The tests give regulators a
sense of the banks' health and their resilience in the face of
another crisis.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)