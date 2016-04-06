Merrill Lynch sees many industry concerns addressed in retirement advice rule

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
April 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch wealth management chief John Thiel said a Department of Labor rule aimed at protecting financial advisory clients addresses many practical concerns raised by the financial services industry.
"We are pleased that Secretary Perez and the Department of Labor staff have worked to address many of the practical concerns raised during the comment period," Thiel said in a statement sent by a spokeswoman for the bank. Secretary Perez refers to Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez.
The rule, requiring broker-dealers who provide advice to follow a "fiduciary standard," will take full effect on Jan. 1, 2018, according to the Labor Department.
(Reporting by Dan Freed, Editing by Franklin Paul)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.