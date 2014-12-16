FINRA fines Merrill for unfair pricing of distressed securities

Dec 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded regulator,
fined Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit $1.9
million for unfair pricing related to the purchase of distressed
securities over two years.
Merrill Lynch's global banking and markets credit trading
desk had bought senior notes of Motors Liquidation Co
, formerly General Motors Corp, at 5.3 percent to 61.5
percent below the market price in more than 700 retail customer
transactions, FINRA said.
The regulator ordered Merrill Lynch to pay more than
$540,000 in restitution, plus interest, to affected customers.
FINRA said Merrill Lynch did not have an adequate
supervisory system to review fair pricing, and ordered the bank
to provide three reports over the next 18 months regarding the
effectiveness of the system.
