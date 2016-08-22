UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court declines to reconsider Bank of America ruling

(Adds background on case)
NEW YORK Aug 22 A U.S. appeals court refused on
Monday to reconsider its decision to overturn a $1.27 billion
penalty against Bank of America Corp and a jury verdict
finding it liable for mortgage fraud leading up to the 2008
financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected a
petition by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office to
have a three-judge panel rehear the case and give the government
at least an opportunity to seek a new trial.
Bharara's office had argued that the ruling in May
"overlooked a wealth of evidence" establishing the fraud
perpetrated through a mortgage program called "Hustle" run by
Countrywide Financial Corp, which Bank of America acquired in
2008.
The appellate court gave no reason for its decision to
reject the petition to rehear the case, which was contained in a
one-page order.
A spokesman for Bharara declined comment. Bank of America
also declined to comment. Marc Mukasey, a lawyer for Rebecca
Mairone, a former midlevel Countrywide executive who was also
found liable at trial, said he was pleased with the result.
The lawsuit was filed in 2012 following a whistleblower's
complaint and remains one of the biggest government enforcement
cases to go to trial in connection with the U.S. housing
meltdown and financial crisis.
A federal jury in 2013 found Bank of America and Mairone
liable for fraudulently selling shoddy loans originated through
Countrywide's "High Speed Swim Lane" program, also called HSSL
or "Hustle."
The Justice Department said the program rewarded staff for
generating more mortgages and emphasized speed over quality,
resulting in mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac being lied to about the quality of loans
they bought.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the government in
September 2008 and remain in conservatorship.
Following the verdict, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
2014 imposed a $1.27 billion penalty on Bank of America and
ordered Mairone to pay $1 million.
But the 2nd Circuit ruled in May that the evidence at most
showed that Countrywide breached contracts to sell Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac investment-quality loans, and that there was no
proof it intended any deception.
The case is U.S. v. Countrywide Home Loans Inc et at, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-496.
