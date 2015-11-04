GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, stocks pare gains after Trump inauguration
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
Nov 4 Bank of America Corp is close to naming outgoing Ford Motor Co General Counsel David Leitch as its new general counsel, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Reached by phone, Leitch declined to comment on the report.
"I'm still fully engaged at Ford and will be doing this until I do retire," he said. His retirement takes effect on Jan. 1.
A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.
Leitch spent more than 10 years at Ford and previously worked in the White House as deputy counsel to George W. Bush.
Leitch would replace Gary Lynch, who is expected to remain a vice chairman at Bank of America, the report stated. A call to Lynch was not immediately returned. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than 200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry observers called a strong launch of the streaming television service introduced in November.